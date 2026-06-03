Jason Wilcox and Michael Carrick (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United director Jason Wilcox and manager Michael Carrick could be key in the transfer saga linking Morgan Rogers with the Red Devils.

The Aston Villa attacking midfielder looks like being one of the hot topics of this summer’s transfer window, with the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal, and Chelsea all having an appreciation for him.

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Rogers is firmly on Arsenal’s radar, according to the Athletic, but they add that Wilcox knows the 23-year-old from their time together at Manchester City, while Carrick also managed him during his spell at Middlesbrough.

This could end up being significant if Rogers has a lot of offers to choose from, with relationships like this having the potential to swing things in one team’s favour.

What does the future hold for Morgan Rogers?

After another outstanding season of double figures for goals and assists for Villa, it’s no surprise we’re seeing Rogers attracting interest.

The England international can still improve, so it looks like he has a very bright future in the game, though his next move could be crucial.

United are a big name, and their improvement under Carrick, which has seen them return to the Champions League, could make them a tempting option for him.

It must be said, however, that the Athletic suggest that an attacking midfielder like Rogers is not currently a priority for MUFC, and that seems sensible given their other needs.

Rogers could make sense as a long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes, but there’s no sign of him slowing down yet, while there are also good options like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo who can play in the front three.

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All signs point towards Morgan Rogers to Arsenal

Looking at it now, Rogers moving to Arsenal looks like it makes the most sense for both the player and the club.

The Gunners have just won the Premier League title, while they also came very close to winning the Champions League, only losing on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, so it’s a project that could give Rogers the silverware he’ll be craving.

Mikel Arteta also urgently needs more spark in his attack, and Rogers looks like the kind of player who can provide that, whether he’s replacing Martin Odegaard as the team’s main playmaker, or providing an upgrade on inconsistent left-sided duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.