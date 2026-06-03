Man United admire Premier League rival but £100m price is proving to be the stumbling block

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United still have admirers of Sandro Tonali inside Old Trafford, but a deal for the Newcastle United midfielder looks extremely difficult because of the likely asking price, according to The Athletic.



Man United are continuing to reshape their midfield under Michael Carrick.

They have already agreed a deal to sign Éderson from Atalanta for around £35 million, with the fee potentially rising to £38 million with add-ons.

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But Tonali remains one of the more ambitious names linked with the club, even if Newcastle’s valuation could make the move almost impossible.

Tonali is exactly the kind of midfielder Man United would like in theory.

He is aggressive, technically sharp, experienced in the Premier League and still only 26.

Man United need a player like Tonali in the midfield

He can control tempo, press with intensity and bring the kind of bite United have often lacked in big matches.

The problem is simple: Newcastle do not want to lose him cheaply.

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The Magpies could ask for close to £100 million, which would likely be too much for United, especially after already investing in Éderson and with other areas of the squad still needing work.

Newcastle are also said to be determined to keep Tonali unless a massive offer arrives.

United’s interest makes sense because Casemiro’s departure has left a clear gap in midfield.

Carrick needs more legs, more control and more reliability. Éderson helps with that, but Tonali would be a different level of statement signing.

Newcastle United could lose some of their key players

He would give United Premier League experience and a midfielder capable of playing at Champions League intensity straight away.

There is also the Newcastle angle. They missed out on European football, which has led to speculation around some of their biggest players.

Tonali has been linked with United for weeks, and even his recent public appearances in Italy have kept fans talking about his future.

Tonali would be a brilliant signing for Man United, but not at £100 million. That kind of fee would be too heavy when United still need attacking depth, defensive cover and possibly another midfielder.

If Newcastle lowered the price to something closer to £70 million, maybe United could think seriously. But at £100 million, it feels more like a dream than a realistic deal.

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