After Ederson: Man United return to Serie A to scout highly-rated centre-back

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu, with the Italian club potentially forced into a major sale after missing out on Champions League football.



According to reports in Italy, United have scouted the 25-year-old France defender, who has become one of Juventus’ most reliable performers.

Tottenham have also been linked, while Juventus are trying to protect themselves by offering Kalulu an improved long-term contract.

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From a Manchester United perspective, Kalulu is an interesting name rather than an obvious priority.

Michael Carrick’s side are already working heavily on midfield and attack, with United recently agreeing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson.

But that does not mean the defense will be ignored.

Man United scout Juventus defender Kalulu

Kalulu would offer something useful. He can play at centre-back or right-back, is quick across the ground, comfortable in possession and still young enough to improve.

That versatility matters, especially for a team preparing for Champions League football and a heavier fixture schedule.

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Juventus’ situation is the reason this story has legs. The club finished sixth in Serie A and missed out on Champions League qualification, which has created financial pressure.

Juventus CEO Damien Comolli recently admitted the club must sell an additional player to help balance the books, while still trying to keep the squad competitive.

Defender impressed top clubs this season

Kalulu’s form also makes him valuable. Juventus season reviews have described him as one of their standout defenders in 2025-26, with some even rating him as their best defensive performer of the campaign.

That is exactly why selling him would hurt but also why he could bring in an important fee.

Juventus may consider offers in the €35m-€40m range, although they would prefer to extend his contract rather than lose him cheaply.

Kalulu would be a smart signing for Man United if the price is sensible.

He is not the biggest name in Europe, but he fits the modern defender profile: athletic, flexible and technically comfortable.

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