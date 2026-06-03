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Manchester United are interested in signing the Porto attacker William Gomes during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has been quite impressive for the Portuguese club this season and has also been linked with other English clubs. According to a report from Correio da Manha, Manchester United have been keeping tabs on his development, and the player could cost around €60 million.

He has a contract with a €80 million release clause, but Porto would be willing to accept a more reasonable fee. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United is willing to pay up.

The 20-year-old player has 13 goals and 2 assists this past season, and he could be an asset for Manchester United. They need more creativity and goals in the final third. Gomes has the technical attributes for English football, and he will look to make his mark at Manchester United if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is not the only top club interested in the player. Clubs like Chelsea, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring his situation.

Gomes will certainly want to compete at a high-level and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. The move to Manchester United could be exciting for him. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to push for trophies next season. The Brazilian could be an important member of their first team.

Moving to the Premier League would be a step up in his career and could bring out the best in him. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Meanwhile, the asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United is willing to break the Bank for him.