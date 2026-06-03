Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with the Premier League trophy, and Paul Scholes (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has made the surprise claim that he could see Marcus Rashford joining Arsenal as a “great move” for all parties.

Rashford’s future is in some doubt at the moment after a difficult period for him at Man Utd, which has led to him going out on loan to both Aston Villa and Barcelona in the last year and a half.

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The England international is a top player on his day, but seemed to lose his way a bit at Old Trafford, whilst then reviving his form during this season’s loan spell at Barca.

It remains to be seen if Rashford will stay at the Nou Camp permanently, with iNews suggesting it’s still a possibility even if there are some concerns over his age and the cost of the deal, with Premier League clubs such as Newcastle and Tottenham monitoring his situation.

There’s not currently any serious suggestion that Arsenal are interested, but Scholes thinks it could be a good move for the club and the player.

Paul Scholes on Marcus Rashford to Arsenal

“That would be a great move, a great move for both parties,” Scholes said on The Good, The Bad, & The Football podcast.

“I think Arsenal would be a great move for him and the club.”

Scholes added that he couldn’t see Rashford coming back to United, and that he felt the Red Devils probably didn’t want him back.

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Rashford will surely be snapped up by a reasonably big club, but it’s perhaps hard to see Arsenal making him a priority right now, even if there could be some logic to the move.

Marcus Rashford could fix problem position for Arsenal

Rashford finished his Barcelona loan with 14 goals and 10 assists in total, showing that he could surely be an upgrade on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for Arsenal.

Still, the Gunners will probably look for a younger player who can give them a world class option on that side for longer, so we wouldn’t give this potential deal the highest rating using our Transfer Fit scoring system…