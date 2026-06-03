Marcus Rashford celebrates with Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Tottenham are reportedly both eyeing up Marcus Rashford as his future remains open this summer.

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A slightly complicated picture seems to be emerging on Rashford’s future, and it could be that that will lead to an opportunity for Premier League clubs to pounce for his availability.

The England international remains a Manchester United player, but has just had a strong spell on loan at Barcelona.

According to iNews, there remain several possibilities for Rashford this summer…

Barcelona could still sign him even after also spending big on a similar player in Anthony Gordon, with the Catalan giants having the option to make his loan permanent for £26m.

Rashford is also open to returning to pre-season with Man Utd, though they would prefer to move him on and are confident of doing so.

Newcastle and Spurs are interested in Rashford, as are another of his former loan clubs Aston Villa.

Rashford could also go out on loan again, with Bayern Munich mentioned as suitors for him to add depth to their attacking options.

What’s holding up the Marcus Rashford to Barcelona transfer?

Although Barca figures are keen to sign Rashford on a permanent transfer after his impressive loan spell, it seems there might still be some concerns about over-paying for the 28-year-old.

Despite an impressive return of 14 goals and 10 assists for Hansi Flick’s side in the season just gone, his age and salary demands mean this deal would carry some risk.

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Rashford will turn 29 later this year and iNews claim that he earns as much as £325,000 per week on his United contract, so one imagines he would need to be prepared to accept a significant pay cut to move to the Nou Camp permanently.

Still, the report also adds that Barcelona’s financial situation seems to have improved slightly, as shown by their deal for Gordon and also for the fact that they seem willing to spend so much on Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

Marcus Rashford to replace Anthony Gordon?

Gordon’s move to Barcelona also makes things interesting in that it could mean Newcastle really need someone like Rashford to come in and replace him.

It’s easy to imagine Rashford having a positive impact at St James’ Park, but it remains to be seen if it’s a project that would interest him.

2025/26 ended up being a disappointing season for Newcastle as they couldn’t qualify for the Champions League again, and in fact ended up missing out on Europe altogether.

Similarly, Tottenham might also not be that tempting for Rashford right now as they’ve just had two consecutive 17th place finishes in the Premier League.