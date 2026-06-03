‘Cleared to leave’: PL club make decision on £80m midfielder after learning of imminent Man Utd approach

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes has reportedly been ‘cleared to leave’ West Ham amid concrete interest from Manchester United.

That’s according to TeamTalk, which adds that the Irons have green-lit a summer sale for their midfield starlet, whom they value at £80 million, less than a year after his arrival at the London Stadium.

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Mateus Fernandes ready to hold talks over West Ham exit

Indeed, Fernandes only made the switch to West Ham last August following Southampton’s relegation, joining in a £40m switch on a five-year deal.

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However, his time with the Hammers is now poised to be cut short in the aftermath of their 18th-placed finish and anticipated approaches from Premier League sides.

Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 72 5 8 5,948

Fernandes’ complete EPL record (Transfermarkt)

United are firmly among the mix for the 21-year-old’s signature, while Liverpool have recently entered the race, along with newly-crowned European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

It remains to be seen which suitor Fernandes himself would favour. Should it be United, it would allow him to ply his trade alongside his footballing hero, Bruno Fernandes.

The Sporting CP graduate told A Bola earlier this year: “My role model? The biggest reference right now is Bruno [Fernandes], because of the player he already is.

“Even back in my time at Sporting, I used to watch him and try to learn. He plays in the same league as me, has a lot of experience with the national team and in the Premier League. I really try to study him. Without a doubt, he stands out.”

When might United move for Fernandes?

Fernandes was unfortunate to miss out on a World Cup call-up this time around, with Portugal already boasting one of the most stacked and experienced midfields at the upcoming tournament.

Mateus Fernandes scores from close range and West Ham are back in it ? ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/yNmv1h3fgf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 5, 2026

Yet, it will give him the opportunity to negotiate his transfer early doors, meaning he can join up with his new squad and teammates as soon as pre-season gets underway.

It was confirmed last night by the ever-reliable David Ornstein that the Red Devils had finally finalised their acquisition of Ederson from Atalanta, so fans are expecting that attention will swiftly turn to INEOS’ other targets in the coming weeks.