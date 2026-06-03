"Here we go" - Michael Carrick gets his first midfield signing at Man United

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have finally reached an agreement to sign Éderson from Atalanta, with Fabrizio Romano giving the move his famous “here we go”.



The Brazilian midfielder is set to join United in a deal worth around €45 million including add-ons. Medical tests and final paperwork are still to follow, but the agreement is now in place.

Éderson is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option of an extra year, making him one of the first major additions of the Michael Carrick era.

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The Guardian reports the fee is around £35 million up front, potentially rising to £38.8 million with add-ons.

This feels like a very important signing for Man United. The midfield needed fresh legs, and Éderson brings exactly that.

Man United need a midfielder like Éderson

He is energetic, aggressive, strong in duels and comfortable doing the dirty work that allows more creative players to shine.

United have been looking for a proper midfield reset after Casemiro’s departure, and Éderson looks like a player who can help change the tone of the team.

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He is not the kind of signing that screams superstar, but he is the type of midfielder every balanced side needs.

He can press, recover possession, cover space and keep the team moving.

Atalanta were also in a position where selling made sense. Éderson’s contract situation meant they risked losing value if they waited too long, and United have managed to get the deal done at a price that looks reasonable in today’s market.

Red Devils have long term interest in the Brazilian

talkSPORT also reports that United had tracked him since 2024 and see him as a key part of Carrick’s midfield rebuild.

For Carrick, this is a strong first move. United are back in the Champions League and need a squad that can handle bigger matches, higher intensity and more rotation.

Éderson gives them physicality and reliability in an area that has too often looked open in recent seasons.

This is smart business from Man United. Éderson may not be the flashiest name on the market, but he fits what United actually need.

Too often, the club have chased reputation over profile. This feels more like a profile signing.

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