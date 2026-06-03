NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Joelinton of Newcastle United reacts after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton recently visited his former club Sport Recife to witness their victory over Nautico.

The win took them to the top of the Brasileiro Serie B table, and the Newcastle star was present to cheer his former team.

The Newcastle United midfielder came through the academy of the Brazilian club before leaving them to compete in Europe. Joelinton played for Rapid Wien and Hoffenheim before making the move to Newcastle United for a fee of £40 million.

He has been an important player for Newcastle since joining the club. Despite his success in England, he retains a strong bond with the Brazilian club, and he was seen wearing the home shirt with ‘Joelinton 7’ on the back.

Newcastle United star was presented with the home shirt by the Brazilian outfit when he attended the game.

Recife shared a post on social media (translated from Brazilian): “Look who’s here! On vacation, Joelinton came to visit Sport and killed his longing for Retirement Island. Another blond fan- black on the classic! Always a pleasure having you around Big Joe!”

Meanwhile, the Newcastle midfielder has missed out on Brazil’s World Cup squad, and he will be disappointed with the situation. He has been a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he would have expected to make the cut with his country in the World Cup.

He will now look to get himself fit and ready for the next season. Newcastle have had a difficult campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will need their key players fit and firing on all cylinders. The Brazilian will need to perform at a high-level if Newcastle want to push for trophies next season and secure Champions League qualification.