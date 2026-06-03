No way back: English star is ready to quit Man City despite Maresca wanting him

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jack Grealish is reportedly still interested in making his Everton move permanent this summer, even though Manchester City’s managerial change could give him another chance at the Etihad.



According to Football Insider, the 30-year-old remains “keen” on joining Everton permanently after spending last season on loan at Goodison Park.

However, incoming Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is expected to sit down with Grealish once he officially takes charge, with the Italian willing to offer him a potential lifeline at City.

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This is a fascinating situation because Grealish is not simply being pushed out without a choice.

Maresca appears open to hearing him out and possibly giving him a fresh start.

Sky Sports’ paper talk also reported last week that Maresca wants to hand Grealish a Man City lifeline, which could complicate Everton’s hopes.

Jack Grealish is looking for more playing time

But from Grealish’s perspective, the concern is obvious: game time.

He has already experienced what it feels like to fall down the pecking order at City, and at this stage of his career, he cannot afford to spend another season waiting for occasional starts.

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He turns 31 later this year, so regular football matters more than simply being part of a bigger squad.

His Everton loan gave him a chance to feel important again. The Guardian reported when he joined Everton in August 2025 that the move was designed to revive his form and help him push back into the England picture ahead of the World Cup.

Man City exit would be ideal for Grealish

That kind of role may still appeal to him more than a return to City, even with Maresca offering talks.

Everton would love to keep him, but finances will matter. Grealish’s wages are huge, and any permanent deal would need careful structuring.

Still, if the player wants the move and City are willing to negotiate, there is a pathway.

Grealish should seriously consider staying at Everton if they can make the deal work.

Man City can offer trophies, but Everton can offer something he badly needs: importance.

A conversation with Maresca is worth having, but Grealish has to be honest with himself. If he is only going to be a rotation player at City, a permanent Everton move makes far more sense.

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