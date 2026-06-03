Ollie Watkins thinks Man Utd have a player in their ranks with ‘unbelievable’ talent and ‘frightening’ ability

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ollie Watkins has poured praise on Marcus Rashford ahead of the pair representing England at the World Cup this month.

After sharing the second half of 2024/2025 together at Aston Villa, both forwards have enjoyed stellar club campaigns in 2025/2026.

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Rashford and Watkins on cloud nine heading into the World Cup





In fact, the two strikers even ended their respective seasons with silverware to their name.

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Rashford, on loan from Manchester United, was crowned a La Liga champion with Barcelona in May, and won the Spanish Super Cup back in January.

As for his counterpart, Watkins played a pivotal role throughout Villa’s journey to becoming Europa League winners a fortnight ago. Although he didn’t score in the final against Freiburg, he notched five goals and two assists in the 15 appearances he made before lifting the trophy.

When speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the Rio Meets podcast before jetting off with the Three Lions, Watkins said of Rashford: “There were times where, like the Paris Saint-Germain game [in the Champions League], he absolutely ripped them apart. I’m on the sideline thinking, ‘I shouldn’t come on here really!’

“I knew Marcus’s talent. He was unbelievable. His ability is frightening.”

Rashford: The state of play this summer

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Rashford’s future will once again be brought to the fore as he, Barcelona and United try to resolve his uncertain situation.

The Blaugrana’s recent £70 million acquisition of Anthony Gordon has cast doubt over whether they would be able to afford, or even need, the Carrington graduate at Hansi Flick’s disposal next term.

Reports have suggested Barcelona could submit a cut-price offer of £13m to try and tempt United into selling, but this is almost certain to be laughed off by INEOS.

United chiefs would even argue that Rashford’s performances during his loan spell have raised his valuation above the £26m buy option they included in his agreement last summer.

Appearances Goals Assists 49 14 14

Rashford’s return in all competitions for Barcelona

Yet, even with a change of manager in the dugout at Old Trafford, it’s still expected that the 28-year-old has no future at his boyhood club.

United are keen on cashing in on Rashford, whose sale will generate pure profit, and reinvesting the funds in a replacement.