Man Utd told when to expect Rafael Leao transfer decision after Milan exit announcement and Old Trafford preference

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Rafael Leao will wait until after Portugal finishes their World Cup campaign before making any decisions over his future, as per journalist Gianluigi Longari.

It comes after the highly-rated attacker announced last week that he planned to leave AC Milan this summer, putting an end to his seven-year stay in Italy.

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What has Rafael Leao said?

When addressing his future in a conversation with Sport TV, he said: “I think I’ve given Milan everything I could give. It’s been a club that helped me grow a lot, that supported me in the tough moments. I’m happy to have managed to write my name in the club’s history.

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“Everyone has their dreams, their challenges, the things they desire, [and] the goals they want to reach. And I, too, want to try a new challenge in a new league.”

Rafael Leão diz que o seu tempo no Milan chegou ao fim ? Por onde passa o futuro do craque português?#sporttvportugal pic.twitter.com/bQ24ejgxEs — sport tv (@sporttvportugal) May 30, 2026

He has also hinted at a preference towards Manchester United, telling Cernucci: “I often watch the Premier League. I like Manchester United, especially because of Cristiano Ronaldo, who is my idol, but also Arsenal is a team I follow on TV.”

Rafael Leao on which Premier League team he watches: "I like #mufc, I like United because my idol is Cristiano Ronaldo." [@cernucci] pic.twitter.com/OTpbejc3Og — utdreport (@utdreport) May 28, 2026

United add wantaway Leao to summer shortlist

Even prior to his admission, United were among Leao’s suitors.

Reports in recent weeks had suggested he would be on the move from Milan in the summer window, so the fact he went as far as publicly declaring his desire to leave means a deal should be easier to come by.

That’s because the Italian giants will feel obliged to grant Leao’s wishes, knowing he is already planning a new venture.

United, meanwhile, are doing their due diligence on the market to grant Michael Carrick ample squad depth ahead of the side’s return to the Champions League next season.

The attack isn’t as high a priority as the midfield is, but the recent sale of Rasmus Hojlund and impending departures of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho mean new faces will need to be brought in if United have any real chance of competing in 2026/2027.

Leao, who’s still only 26, boasts a plethora of experience across Europe and is said to be keen to ply his trade in the English top flight.

Appearances Goals Assists 291 80 65

Leao’s complete record in all competitions for Milan

It remains to be seen what kind of fee the Rossoneri would demand for their talisman, given he is tied down to a contract until 2028.