Report: Liverpool cannot afford another contract mistake with Dominik Szoboszlai

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are once again facing an important contract situation, but this time the club seem determined not to repeat past mistakes.



Dominik Szoboszlai is reportedly in discussions over a new deal, with the Reds looking to improve his personal terms and secure his long-term future at Anfield, according to a source on X.

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Szoboszlai’s current Liverpool contract runs until June 2028, meaning he has two years left on his deal. That might not sound urgent to some fans, but in modern football, two years is exactly when clubs have to start making serious decisions.

Letting a key player drift into the final 12 months of his contract is dangerous, especially when he has real market value.

Liverpool have lost crucial players in a cheap way

Liverpool know that better than most. The club have already been burned by contract situations involving major players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid and Ibrahima Konaté also reportedly close to joining Madrid on a free transfer after renewal talks broke down.

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That is why the Szoboszlai case feels bigger than just one player.

This is about Liverpool changing their approach. Instead of waiting too long, they appear to be acting early.

Szoboszlai confirmed status of talks with the club

Reports earlier this year also claimed talks had already started, although Szoboszlai admitted there had been no major progress at that stage and said the situation was “not in my hands.”

From a football point of view, keeping him makes sense. Szoboszlai brings energy, pressing, creativity and personality to Liverpool’s midfield.

He may not always be perfect, but he gives the team something different.

In a squad that has gone through transition and uncertainty, he feels like one of the players Liverpool should build around, not one they should risk losing.

Liverpool are right to be firm. Either Szoboszlai commits to a new deal on improved terms, or the club seriously consider selling while his value is still high.

That might sound harsh, but it is smart business.

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