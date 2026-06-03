Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris looks on (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing Yassine Titraoui during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old midfielder has done quite well for Belgian club Charleroi, and he has eight goal contributions in all competitions. The central midfielder could prove to be an excellent addition for Sunderland.

According to a report from Foot Sur 7, Marseille are also interested in signing the talented young Algerian midfielder. However, the player prefers a move to the English club. It appears that Sunderland has made him an attractive financial offer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The midfielder has been a key player at Charleroi, and he could cost around €12 million this summer. Sunderland certainly has the financial muscle to get the deal done. They have secured European football for next season, and they need to substantially improve the team. They need to plug gaps in the squad to do well in the Premier League and in Europe next year.

Titraoui has shown his quality for the Belgian club, and he will look to make his mark in English football. The 22-year-old will certainly hope to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football.

On the other hand, Marseille are still hoping to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to match Sunderland’s financial offer to get the deal done.

The midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be an important signing for Sunderland. He is a young player with great potential, and he could develop into a star with the right guidance.