Just in: Forgotten Man Utd man quietly signs new deal with announcement expected in ‘coming days’

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Tom Heaton has put pen to paper on a 12-month extension with Manchester United before his previous terms were due to expire at the end of the month.

The news has been confirmed by journalist Philip Cadden, who adds that fans can expect an official announcement in the ‘coming days’.

Tom Heaton has signed new 12-month playing deal with Manchester United… https://t.co/m49OdnzYOO — Phil Cadden (@pjcadden) June 3, 2026

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How has Heaton fared at United?

While he has been awarded a new short-term contract, Heaton hasn’t actually played for United since 2021.

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He spent eight years with the Red Devils at the very beginning of his career before departing to play a more prominent role elsewhere.

The veteran then returned to United in 2021, but has been used sparingly, appearing twice in the Carabao Cup and once in the Champions League.

United qualifying for the latter competition ahead of 2026/2027 means depth across Michael Carrick’s squad will be imperative, hence opting to keep Heaton around for another year.

Heaton will provide backup to first-choice Senne Lammens

It’s thought that the 40-year-old’s impact on the dressing room is invaluable, particularly with the other goalkeepers and youth players.

Senne Lammens was brought in on deadline day last September to replace both Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana, and has since established himself as the uncontested No.1 in the first team.

In fact, the young Belgian, 23, impressed so much that he was named the Premier League’s Transfer of the Season on Monday, highlighting just how influential he’s been in turning United’s fortunes around.

Making an instant impact for his new club ??@ManUtd’s goalkeeper Senne Lammens is @BarclaysFooty Transfer of the Season ? pic.twitter.com/SG0Saqr6Gd — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2026

Elsewhere, both Bayindir and Onana will be sold when the window opens. The latter reported back to Carrington this week following the conclusion of his loan spell with Trabzonspor, but United are keen to get him off the books as swiftly as possible.