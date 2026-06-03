Top class wing-back from Serie A is generating interest from Man City and Chelsea

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Chelsea are both reportedly interested in Juventus wing-back Andrea Cambiaso, with Barcelona also keeping an eye on the Italy international’s situation.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cambiaso could become one of the names to watch this summer as Juventus deal with the financial impact of missing out on Champions League qualification.

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The Italian club are not desperate to lose him, but he is seen as one of the players who could be sacrificed if a strong enough offer arrives.

Cambiaso is exactly the type of player that attracts big clubs because of his versatility. He can play as a left-back, right-back or wing-back, and he is comfortable stepping inside with the ball.

Man City and Chelsea battle for Juventus wing-back

That makes him useful for modern managers who want flexible defenders rather than traditional full-backs.

Man City’s interest is not new. Pep Guardiola’s side looked at Cambiaso in 2025 and were reportedly considering a sizeable offer before the move failed to develop.

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City’s attraction is obvious: Cambiaso has the technical level, tactical intelligence and mobility to fit a possession-based system.

Chelsea’s interest is also interesting because Marc Cucurella’s future has become uncertain. If the Spanish defender leaves Stamford Bridge, Cambiaso would be a logical replacement.

He is not the same profile exactly, but he offers similar flexibility and can operate in different defensive roles.

Barcelona are also part of the race to sign Cambiaso

Barcelona are also monitoring him, with reports from earlier this year claiming he is on their defensive shortlist.

Hansi Flick’s side are looking at left-sided options, and Cambiaso’s ability to attack, defend and adapt across positions makes him appealing.

The key issue is price. Juventus may not demand a release-clause-style fee, but reports suggest they would find offers above €50 million difficult to ignore.

Cambiaso would be a smart signing for Chelsea if Cucurella leaves. He is experienced enough to help straight away, but still young enough to improve.

For Man City, he feels like a luxury option rather than an urgent need. They already have depth, but Guardiola has always liked players who can play multiple roles.

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