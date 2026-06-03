Roberto De Zerbi manager of Olympique Marseille during the pre-season friendly match between Sunderland and Olympique Marseille at University of Bradford Stadium on August 3, 2024 in Bradford, England. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham are hoping to sign the two players this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham have barely survived the drop in the last two seasons, and they will not want to be in that position once again. They are looking to build a formidable team, and they need to improve multiple areas of the squad.

Signing a reliable goalkeeper would be a step in the right direction. Guglielmo Vicario has been inconsistent and criticised for his errors. Verbruggen has been outstanding for Brighton, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition. The Netherlands goalkeeper is a young player with great potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

On the other hand, Tottenham need to improve defensively. They have been quite poor at the back this season, and they could lose Cristian Romero. The South American has been linked with a move away from the club. Tottenham have missed out on European football for the upcoming campaign, and top players could look to move on in the summer.

Romero will want to compete at a high-level and fight for major trophies. Tottenham will need to replace him properly, and the Brighton defender would be an excellent addition. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and he is ready to take the next step by joining a bigger club.

Roberto De Zerbi knows both players well from his time at Brighton, and it will be interesting to see if he can Tottenham get the two deals across the line.