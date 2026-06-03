(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

West Ham United is interested in signing the Sunderland striker Eliezer Mayenda.

According to a report from Football Insider, the 21-year-old has been a long-term target for the London club, and they are hoping to secure his signature this summer. However, the deal will be difficult, as the Spanish under-21 international could look to join a top-level club rather than head to the second division of English football.

The player is reportedly keen on an exit this summer due to the lack of gametime at Sunderland. He started just eight league games this past season, and he wants to play more often. He’s a talented player with a bright future, and West Ham would do well to secure his signing.

The report claims Sunderland is willing to accept a suitable offer for the player, and they will not stand in his way of a summer departure.

They will compete in the Championship next season and will be desperate to bounce back strongly. West Ham United will look to push for promotion immediately, and they need quality players at their disposal. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and the 21-year-old striker could be a solid long-term investment.

He’s a young player with a lot of potential who could establish himself as a key player for the club. The player has played in the Championship before in the 2024/25 season. He registered 15 goal contributions back then.

Regular football in the Championship could bring out the attacker’s best once again. It remains to be seen whether West Ham can convince the player to join.

Other clubs are monitoring his situation, and it would not be a surprise if an ambitious club decides to make a move for Mayenda.