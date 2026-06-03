(Photo by Lewis Storey - Danehouse/James Gill - Danehouse/ Getty Images)

Tottenham star Xavi Simons has dropped a massive hint regarding the club’s summer transfer activity, driving supporters into a frenzy on social media.

As Spurs aggressively pursue high-caliber reinforcements to bolster their frontline ahead of the new campaign, Simons’ recent online activity appears to have dropped a major clue that a deal for Manchester City winger Savinho is nearing completion.

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Xavi Simons drops massive Savinho to Tottenham hint

The excitement kicked off when the 23-year-old Dutch international took to Instagram to share a nostalgic story.

Simons posted a throwback picture featuring himself and Savinho sharing a moment on the pitch during their time together at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven during the 2022–23 season.

While the post could easily be dismissed as a simple trip down memory lane between two old teammates, the impeccable timing has not been lost on the Tottenham faithful.

Savinho transfer is close after De Zerbi approval

The social media teaser aligns seamlessly with reports from prominent transfer insiders confirming that Tottenham’s negotiations for the Brazilian winger are progressing incredibly well.

Newly appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi has explicitly given his enthusiastic green light for the club to prioritize the 22-year-old forward to spearhead his new-look, high-octane attacking system.

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According to club insider Paul O’Keefe, Tottenham’s recruitment team has shifted “all focus” onto securing Savinho from Manchester City, bypassing other alternatives like Crysencio Summerville.

With De Zerbi eager to deploy explosive, fluid wingers who thrive in 1v1 situations, Savinho represents the ideal tactical fit.

Simons, who arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a marquee £51.8 million deal last August, is clearly thrilled by the prospect of linking up with his former partner-in-crime.