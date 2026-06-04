Andoni Iraola during Liverpool vs Bournemouth at Anfield (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Andoni Iraola as the club’s new manager on a two-year contract.

The 43-year-old Spanish manager has done an exceptional job at Bournemouth, and he helped them secure European football for the upcoming campaign. He has been brought in as a replacement for Arne Slot after a disappointing season.

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table despite spending substantial sums last summer. The Netherlands manager was criticised heavily for the lack of identity and playing style last season. He was criticised for his handling of young players as well. Slot seemed uninterested in working with young players at Liverpool and barely gave them opportunities.

Newly appointed Liverpool manager Iraola has already shown a desire to invest in young players and has promised to work closely with them during pre-season.

He said to the official LFC website: “Also the World Cup being there, we will have a chance to work especially with some of the young players. Because a lot of senior players being out and arriving later because of the World Cup, I think it gives us the chance to know better the players from the Academy, some of the players that have been on loan. They will be an important part of the first part of pre-season, the American tour. And I think in that way it works very well for us because it will give us a lot of information before we really take decisions before we start the season.”

Liverpool have multiple talented young players, and they will not want to lose them in the coming months. If they can get the best out of the youngsters, it could help them build a formidable team for the future.

Iraola’s comments on the young players already show that he is a better fit than Slot as Liverpool’s manager. Liverpool have always managed to nurture talented young players into stars, but that was not the case under Slot. They will now look to properly groom the club’s young talent and build a pathway from the academy to the first team once again.