"Official soon" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Andoni Iraola is signing his Liverpool contract today

Andoni Iraola is set to sign his Liverpool contract today (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola is reportedly set to officially sign his Liverpool contract today, with the Reds now very close to announcing their new manager to replace Arne Slot.

Iraola has come to the end of his contract with Bournemouth, and it’s not surprising to see the Spanish tactician quickly snapped up by a bigger club after such impressive work on the South Coast.

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It was a difficult 2025/26 campaign for Liverpool under Slot, with the club dropping to 5th in the Premier League table and failing to win any silverware.

Reds supporters can now look forward to a new era under Iraola, with Fabrizio Romano posting the update below on his X account…

Andoni Iraola signs his Liverpool contract today. Done, confirmed and official soon. ? Big news from Saturday confirmed: Slot to leave, Iraola to be next coach. ? https://t.co/TPuqTKzuuj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

“Andoni Iraola signs his Liverpool contract today. Done, confirmed and official soon. Big news from Saturday confirmed: Slot to leave, Iraola to be next coach,” Romano posted.

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Can Andoni Iraola make the step up to managing Liverpool?

Iraola did a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth and there was a lot of interest in him before Liverpool then accelerated their approach after deciding to part ways with Slot.

We were informed of Iraola being a top target for Chelsea and Manchester United, while there was also genuine interest from Crystal Palace in an ambitious move.

Still, a big move like LFC makes more sense for Iraola, and it will be interesting to see what kind of impact he can make at Anfield.

The 43-year-old is not walking into the easiest situation there, with experienced players such as Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate all leaving this summer.

Iraola will surely need a lot of help in the transfer market if he is to get Liverpool back challenging for the title again, as a few other players in this current squad also surely need replacing.

Virgil van Dijk is ageing and past his best, while last summer’s signings Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez were all pretty underwhelming in their first year at the club.