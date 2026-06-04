Arne Slot's exit from Liverpool have come as a blow to one Liverpool player

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo’s future at Liverpool has become a real talking point after reports in the Netherlands claimed the forward wants to leave Anfield this summer.



According to SoccerNews.nl, the Dutch winger has submitted a transfer request because he is unsure about his role following Arne Slot’s dismissal and the expected arrival of Andoni Iraola.

From Gakpo’s point of view, the concern is understandable.

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Slot trusted him heavily last season, and that relationship clearly helped him feel important at Liverpool.

Gakpo made 32 Premier League starts under Slot and scored seven league goals, but the issue now is whether he will get the same faith under a new manager.

Cody Gakpo faces uncertain future at Slot’s exit

Liverpool’s managerial change has made everything feel less certain.

Slot was sacked after a difficult second season, despite winning the Premier League in his first year, with Liverpool’s campaign ending in disappointment and inconsistency.

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Iraola is now expected to take over after reaching a verbal agreement with the club, and his arrival could mean a major tactical reset at Anfield.

That is where Gakpo’s situation becomes interesting. He is not a bad player at all. He is intelligent, versatile, technically tidy and capable of playing across the front line.

Should Liverpool consider selling Gakpo?

But Liverpool’s left-wing position is becoming more competitive, especially with supporters eager to see more of Rio Ngumoha, one of the club’s most exciting young attackers.

The financial side also matters. Gakpo signed a new long-term Liverpool contract in August 2025, committing his future to the club.

Capology estimates his current salary at around £250,000 per week, with his deal running until 2030, so this is not a simple sale unless Liverpool receive a serious offer.

Liverpool should not rush to push Gakpo out, but they also cannot ignore the warning signs.

If a player feels his pathway has changed after a manager leaves, the club must deal with it quickly and honestly.

Gakpo is useful, but he is not untouchable. If Iraola sees him as part of his plans, Liverpool should reassure him and give him clarity.

But if the new manager wants a faster, more explosive left winger, then selling Gakpo while his value remains strong may be the smarter move.

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