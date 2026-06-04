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Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Atalanta defender Honest Ahanor.

According to a report from Sports Boom, the 18-year-old defender has attracted the attention of top clubs with his performances, and the Italian club will only sanction his departure for a fee of €60 million.

He has a long-term contract with Atalanta, and they are under no pressure to sell him for cheap. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Manchester City is prepared to make a move in the coming week. They are closely monitoring the 18-year-old defender’s situation and view him as a solid investment for the future.

Arsenal already have a world-class defensive unit, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay a premium for the technically gifted defender. Ideally, they should look to invest in the attacking unit. They are already well-stocked in the defensive unit, and they will not be able to provide the 18-year-old with regular opportunities.

Ahanor should look to join a club where he can play more often. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not help his development.

On the other hand, Chelsea could provide him with ample opportunities. They need to tighten up at the back, and signing the young defender could prove to be a wise decision. Xabi Alonso has done well to develop young players in the past, and he could play a key role in the 18-year-old’s development. He could help Ahanor fulfil his potential in the near future.

Arsenal and Chelsea certainly have the financial muscle to pay €60 million for the young defender, and it remains to be seen what they decide.