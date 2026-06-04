Arsenal or Chelsea? Morgan Rogers has made up his mind over his next move

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers reportedly has Arsenal as his preferred destination if he leaves Aston Villa this summer, and from a Gunners perspective, it is easy to see why this link is exciting.



Arsenal are being strongly linked with the England international, while reports claim he is open to joining Mikel Arteta’s side ahead of next season.

Rogers has developed into one of the most complete young attackers in the Premier League.

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He is not just a winger, not just a No.10, and not just a forward, he is a bit of everything.

That is exactly the type of profile Arteta usually likes. Arsenal already have structure, control and technical quality, but Rogers would add direct running, power and unpredictability between the lines.

Arsenal hold genuine interest in Morgan Rogers

His numbers show why Arsenal are interested. Rogers produced 17 goal contributions in 37 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa in the 2025/26 season, while helping Unai Emery’s side qualify for the Champions League.

Other reports have also described his season as outstanding, with Arsenal among the clubs monitoring him closely.

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The big attraction for the Premier League champions is his versatility. Rogers can play as an attacking midfielder, left-sided forward, second striker or even as a more advanced central player.

That would give Arteta more tactical flexibility, especially in games where Arsenal need someone who can carry the ball through pressure rather than simply recycle possession.

However, this would not be an easy deal. Aston Villa reportedly do not want to sell him this summer, and his value has risen massively after such a strong campaign.

Aston Villa will demand a premium transfer fee

Transfermarkt currently values Rogers at €90m, with his Villa contract running until 2031, so Arsenal would need to spend serious money to make Villa even consider a sale.

Rogers would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, but only at the right price. He fits the age profile, the playing style and the need for more attacking depth.

The fact he reportedly prefers Arsenal is a major boost, because player desire often matters in big transfers.

Still, the Gunners must be smart. Rogers is a top talent, but Villa are in a strong position. If the fee becomes ridiculous, Arsenal should not get dragged into an emotional chase.

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