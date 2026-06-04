Jeremy Monga is being linked with Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly “pushing” to advance a transfer move for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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The 16-year-old winger is widely regarded as one of the biggest prospects in the country at the moment, and he’s long been linked with the Gunners.

Arsenal were first strongly linked with Monga by the Telegraph about a month ago, and now Romano, one of the most reliable journalists for transfer news, has confirmed that the north London giants are pushing for this deal.

See below for details in Romano’s post on X…

???? Arsenal are pushing to advance on Jeremy Monga deal with Leicester City and player’s camp. Discussions ongoing as Monga has opened doors to the move to #AFC. pic.twitter.com/jqDwenuG7g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

“Arsenal are pushing to advance on Jeremy Monga deal with Leicester City and player’s camp. Discussions ongoing as Monga has opened doors to the move to #AFC,” Romano posted.

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Arsenal to build on Premier League title victory

Arsenal will want to ensure they don’t stand still after winning the 2025/26 Premier League title, with the club surely set to have a busy summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side will still feel they can improve on the campaign just gone, with the Champions League now surely set to be firmly in their sights after the pain of losing last week’s final on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

While big-name signings will surely be on the agenda, building for the future by bringing in a top talent like Monga also looks like good business.

Arsenal have a lot of elite young players in their squad, particularly the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman who have risen up through their academy.

If they can add Monga as well, they’ll feel they’re really set for the long term.

For Leicester, this would be yet another blow after a difficult couple of years in which they’ve suffered back-to-back relegations, as they now prepare for life in League One.