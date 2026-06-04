Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after beating Brighton (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jeremy Monga has been linked with a move away from Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

The Foxes have been relegated to the third division of English football, and the 16-year-old attacker could look to move on. He will want to compete at a high level, and Arsenal is prepared to provide him with an exit route.

He is one of the finest young talents in English football right now, and Arsenal believe that he could be a star in the future. According to Fabrizio Romano, they are in advanced talks with the 16-year-old attacker, and they are ahead of the competition. They believe that he can be a special player for the future.

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Arsenal is closing in on Jeremy Monga

Fabrizio Romano said on YouTube: “Arsenal are advancing in talks to sign Jeremy Monga. Arsenal are ahead of all the other English top clubs interested in this boy. The negotiation is ongoing between all parties involved. “Player side, club side, Leicester, Arsenal. So let’s wait for the next steps. But there is confidence, real confidence at Arsenal to sign Jeremy Monga. Obviously is one for the future. “He’s a 16-year-old kid. But they believe at Arsenal this is a special talent and so Arsenal are pushing to anticipate the other clubs. There is a conversation ongoing. Let’s wait in terms of timing to see when, how things will move to the final stages, but Arsenal are confident of signing Jeremy.”

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Monga will fancy a big move

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the young attacker as well. Arsenal have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Regular Premier League football could bring out the best in him and accelerate his development.

Arsenal need more pace and unpredictability in the wide areas, and the 16-year-old could be ideal for them. He would add much-needed cutting edge going forward.