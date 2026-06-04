Arsenal told to lower their £20m asking price for Premier League winner by Everton

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Everton’s reported interest in Gabriel Jesus is one of those transfer links that sounds ambitious at first, but actually makes sense the more you think about it.



According to Football Insider, the Toffees are keen on the Arsenal forward, but they want the Premier League champions to lower their £20m asking price before making a serious move.

Arsenal are believed to be open to selling Jesus, with several clubs quoted around £18m-£20m for the Brazilian.

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From Everton’s point of view, this would not just be about signing a big name.

David Moyes needs a forward who can bring experience, movement and Premier League know-how to a team that has often lacked consistency in attack.

Everton are looking for a versatile attacker like Jesus

Jesus is not a traditional 25-goal striker, but he offers much more than goals. He presses well, links play, drifts wide, creates space and brings energy to the front line.

His winning background also matters. Jesus has been part of title-winning squads at Manchester City and Arsenal, and Everton do not have many attackers with that kind of mentality.

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For a club trying to move forward and become more stable again, that experience could be valuable.

The issue, though, is obvious: money. Jesus’ Arsenal contract runs until June 2027, and he is reportedly earning around £265,000 per week, which is a huge salary for Everton to take on.

That is why Everton are right to push Arsenal for a lower transfer fee.

Are Arsenal right to demand £20m for Jesus?

Paying close to £20m and then covering those wages would be a major financial commitment for a player who has had injury issues and has not always been a regular starter.

Arsenal’s stance is understandable too. Jesus still has value, but with Mikel Arteta targeting attacking upgrades this summer, moving him on could help free wages and squad space.

Everton should explore this deal, but only if the numbers drop. At £10m–£15m with a sensible wage agreement, Jesus could be a brilliant signing. At £20m plus massive wages, it becomes risky.

For Arsenal, selling him would be ruthless but logical. For Everton, signing him could be exciting, as long as they do not let ambition turn into overpaying.

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