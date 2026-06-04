Tottenham and Arsenal club logos (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad winger Ander Barrenetxea has been linked with a move to the Premier League, and clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on him.

According to Sports Boom, the London clubs are closely monitoring the Spanish winger, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him. He has a long-term contract with the legal club, and he has a €75 million release clause in his contract.

Real Sociedad is under no pressure to sanction his departure, and any club hoping to sign him might have to pay a premium. The report claims that Arsenal are preparing an opening offer of €30 million for the attacker. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is prepared to accept the offer.

They need more quality in the final third, and Barrenetxea could be the ideal acquisition. Arsenal have won the league title, and they need to keep improving the team so they can compete on all fronts next year. Barrenetxea has the physicality and technical attributes suited to English football, and he could be an asset to the governors. He can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and look to find the back of the net as well.

Similarly, Tottenham need more quality on the flanks as well. They have looked toothless in the attack this season. They need more cutting-edge and unpredictability going forward. The Spanish Winger could help them improve. It remains to be seen where he ends up. The asking price could be a bit of a problem for both clubs. If the club decides to hold out for a premium, the move could be difficult this summer.

The 24-year-old has four goals and five assists this season.