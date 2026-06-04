Atletico Madrid prepare €65 million offer for Man City outcast who joined in 2025

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking at Tijjani Reijnders as a serious midfield target, and it is easy to understand why.



According to Fichajes, the Spanish club are preparing a possible offer worth around €65 million for the Manchester City and Netherlands midfielder.

Reijnders is being viewed as a player who could bring freshness, energy and technical quality to Diego Simeone’s midfield.

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Reijnders only joined Man City from AC Milan in 2025, so this would not be a straightforward deal.

City’s official profile notes that he arrived after two impressive years at Milan, where he made 104 appearances and scored 19 goals.

That record shows why City wanted him in the first place: he is not just a safe passer, but a midfielder who can carry the ball, arrive late in the box and contribute in attacking areas.

Tijjani Reijnders took his time to settle in Premier League

His first season in England not been spectacular. Premier League data lists him as a Man City midfielder, while other season-tracking numbers credit him with 5 goals and 2 assists in 27 appearances across the 2025/26 campaign.

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That is not a bad return for a midfielder adapting to a new league, but it also explains why clubs like Atletico may sense an opportunity if City’s plans change this summer.

From Atletico’s angle, Reijnders feels like a very Simeone-style signing, just with a more modern twist.

He has the legs to press, the intelligence to play in tight spaces and the technical ability to help Atletico become less predictable in possession.

Atletico also interested in another Man City midfielder

Fichajes also reported that Atletico have been monitoring him while waiting on Bernardo Silva’s decision, suggesting they are exploring different midfield options rather than putting all their hopes on one player.

Reijnders would be an excellent signing for Atletico, but the deal still feels difficult.

Man City are not a club that usually sell useful midfielders cheaply, especially one who only arrived last year.

The reported €65m offer is serious money, but City may still see him as part of their rebuild.

For City, the question is simple: do they see him as important enough to keep, or useful enough to sell for a major fee? Right now, Atletico’s interest is logical but City still control the story.

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