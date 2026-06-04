Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele with their Champions League trophies (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano admits movements are expected soon on Bradley Barcola, as Arsenal are mentioned as one of his suitors.

The France international has just won the Champions League for a second year in a row with Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Arsenal on penalties last week to lift the trophy in Budapest.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Barcola could now be on his way to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal in need of a new wide-player this summer to give them an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, while Leandro Trossard is not getting any younger and suffered a bit of a dip in form this season.

See below for Romano’s update as he expects Barcola could be on the move, with Arsenal and Liverpool looking like possible destinations for him…

? Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger. Despite fake reports around, the agent of Barcola is Moussa Sissoko already since 2025. pic.twitter.com/LAhYtKIXVw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

“Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger. Despite fake reports around, the agent of Barcola is Moussa Sissoko already since 2025,” Romano said on X.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Is Bradley Barcola what Arsenal need?

Barcola hasn’t always been a regular starter for PSG, so in that sense it could be that he’s a realistic option for Arsenal this summer.

PSG are hardly going to sell important starting players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia or Desire Doue, so Barcola might be someone to watch as he’ll surely want to boost his chances of playing regularly.

The 23-year-old finished with 13 goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in 2025/26, and those numbers would surely make him an improvement on Arsenal’s current left-sided options.

Who else could Arsenal sign?

We’re surely going to see plenty more Arsenal transfer rumours in the weeks ahead, with a few other wingers already being mentioned as being on the north Londoners’ radar.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has been mentioned by BBC Sport, with the England international open to joining Arsenal, but also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Meanwhile, we’ve also had exclusive information about AC Milan’s Rafael Leao being offered to Arsenal, though it’s not yet clear if the Portugal international will be seen as a priority target.