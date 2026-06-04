INEOS think Fernandes’ long-term successor is already playing in the PL – and he’s on the move this summer

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United, according to Tyrone Marshall, believe Morgan Rogers is capable of being Bruno Fernandes’ ‘long-term successor’ at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News journalist has revealed this morning that the Aston Villa starlet is indeed ‘of interest’ to United as they prepare for yet another summer rebuild.

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Would Villa sell Rogers this summer?

Meanwhile, Villa are open to facilitating the 23-year-old’s exit when the window opens.

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While he is one of Unai Emery’s most influential men, there is an acceptance that Rogers can generate a lucrative transfer fee that can then be reinvested across the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

United are also in the same boat of preparing to add UCL football to their schedule, meaning depth across the squad is imperative before 2026/2027 gets underway.

Having prioritised the additions of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year, it’s evident that INEOS are favouring the route of signing Premier League-proven players – and Rogers is exactly that.

How Rogers has fared for AVFC

He arrived at Villa Park in February 2024 in a £15 million switch from Middlesbrough, and he has since racked up 85 top-flight appearances in claret and blue.

Rogers’ record makes for impressive viewing, too, as he has returned 21 goals and 19 assists in that time.

Appearances Goals Assists 125 31 29

Rogers’ complete record in all competitions for Villa ( Transfermarkt )

It remains to be seen where the attacker would prefer to ply his trade next.

Joining United would see Rogers reunite with his former Boro coach, Michael Carrick, who is now confirmed to be staying in M16 as permanent manager after a successful interim spell.

One thing’s for sure, however, and that’s that any negotiations with the player himself would have to wait until England have finished their World Cup campaign; he was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s squad last month, so is currently preparing for his first major tournament at international level.