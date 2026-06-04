Xabi Alonso looks on (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Alejandro Grimaldo during the summer transfer window.

Marc Cucurella has been linked with a move away from the club, and they need to replace him properly. Grimaldo could be an ideal acquisition.

The 30-year-old has played under Xabi Alonso at the German club, and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact on the Spanish manager. The opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for him as well. He knows the way Alonso likes to play, and he will be able to hit the ground running.

As per TEAMtalk, Barcelona are also interested in signing Grimaldo. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done. They need to improve the team during the summer transfer window and properly replace key players like Cucurella.

Grimaldo is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join an elite club. It remains to be seen where he ends up. Barcelona will be able to offer him Champions League football as opposed to Chelsea, who have missed out on European football altogether after a disappointing season.

It remains to be seen whether the player is interested in joining the Spanish champions instead. He will look to compete at the highest level and fight for trophies regularly.

Chelsea have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they might be able to pay more to the player’s club than Barcelona. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

Grimaldo scored 14 goals this past season and picked up 12 assists as well.