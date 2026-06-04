Xabi Alonso is being linked with Chelsea (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Marc Cucurella could be on his way out of Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and they are already looking at a potential replacement.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are interested in signing Nathaniel Brown from the German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Brown has been linked with Arsenal as well.

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Nathaniel Brown has been in impressive form

The German defender is in fine form, and he registered 10 goal contributions last season. He is equally good at both ends of the pitch, and he could be the ideal replacement for the Spanish International.

Cucurella has been an impressive performer for Chelsea, and former manager Enzo Maresca described him as a “phenomenal” player.

He has been linked with the move to Spain, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Chelsea will need to properly replace a player like him. Brown certainly has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and he could develop into a star for Chelsea.

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Chelsea needs quality players like Brown

It has been a disappointing season for the Blues, and they missed out on Champions League qualification. They need quality players to bounce back strongly. Brown is a young player with a lot of quality, and he could help Chelsea improve. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could make a big difference for them next season.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be exciting for the German defender as well. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself against world-class players in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking at multiple other options, and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Meanwhile, Brown has also been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.