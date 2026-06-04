(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Dusan Vlahovic will leave Juventus for free, making him a blockbuster free agent in the upcoming transfer market.

Juventus director Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that contract extension talks with the Serbian forward have officially collapsed.

Chiellini expressed his sadness over the departure, stating that Vlahovic cared deeply about the club but ultimately desired a higher salary than the Italian giants could offer.

“At current salary conditions, he will NOT stay in Italy,” Chiellini confirmed (quotes shared by Fabrizio Romano on X)

?? Dusan Vlahovi? will leave Juventus as free agent this summer, club confirms. ? Juventus director Chiellini: “I’m sad, I wanted Dusan to stay as he cares about out club… but wants ?????? ??????”. “At current salary conditions, he will NOT stay in Italy”. pic.twitter.com/W3KR25HKpc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2026

Newcastle strongly keen on signing Dusan Vlahovic

This stunning development has put Newcastle United on red alert. The Magpies are strongly keen on landing the powerhouse striker to spearhead their ambitious project.

With Newcastle eagerly hunting for an elite goalscorer to bolster their front line, the opportunity to sign an €80 million asset without paying a single penny in transfer fees is an incredibly enticing proposition.

St James’ Park chiefs are reportedly prepared to assemble an astronomical wage package to tempt Vlahovic to Tyneside, viewing him as the perfect modern No. 9.

Plenty of competition with top European giants linked

However, the Magpies face a monumental battle to secure his signature. The availability of a world-class striker entering his prime for free has sparked an absolute frenzy among Europe’s elite, meaning there will be plenty of fierce competition.

Alongside Newcastle, Premier League rivals Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham are all heavily monitoring the situation.

United see him as an ideal replacement for their shifting frontline, while Arsenal and Spurs are both desperate for elite firepower.

The race extends far beyond England, though; continental powerhouses Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with the Serbian international.

Vlahovic’s representatives are already in contact with multiple clubs, and while his next destination remains entirely open, Newcastle are determined to fight tooth and nail against Europe’s royalty to win the race.

Dusan Vlahovic’s goalscoring stats

A closer look at the data explains exactly why Europe’s top clubs are ready to break the bank for his signature. Since arriving in Turin from Fiorentina in January 2022, Vlahovic has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in Italian football.

Over his four-and-a-half seasons with the Bianconeri, the Serbian international has racked up exactly 50 Serie A goals in 123 appearances.

In fact, since his debut for the club, only Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has found the back of the net more times in the Italian top flight.

Club Apps Goals Assists Juventus 168 68 16 Fiorentina 108 49 8 Partizan 27 3 1 Fiorentina U19 22 20 1 Total 325 140 26

Dusan Vlahovic stats via transfermarkt

Despite battling a persistent thigh injury that limited his minutes during the recent 2025–26 domestic campaign, Vlahovic still managed to showcase his elite efficiency by striking 7 goals in 19 Serie A games, alongside a brilliant return of 3 goals in just 4 Champions League matches.

His leaves Juventus with a record of 68 goals and 16 assists in 168 games across all competitions.