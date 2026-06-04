‘Braced for a fight’: PL club sweating after their MUFC-linked talisman rejects ‘multiple’ contract offers

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly ‘braced for a fight’ in the lead-up to the transfer window as they aim to keep Iliman Ndiaye at the club this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Toffees talisman has rejected ‘multiple’ contract proposals.

Everton are braced for a fight to keep hold of Iliman Ndiaye, with the star forward having rejected multiple new deals over the course of the season. The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his current contract and no exit clause, but Everton had been keen to reward his… pic.twitter.com/DrZl3uo1kI — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 2, 2026

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Iliman Ndiaye: The state of play

While Ndiaye does have three years remaining on his deal at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, there are growing concerns that he could push for a move in the coming weeks after he has begun garnering interest from suitors – one being Manchester United.

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Patrick Boyland’s report adds that negotiations regarding the forward’s future have seen the prospect of an exit clause being added to his terms. However, it would be one that could be activated ‘as early as this summer’.

That way, Everton would at least know they’re getting their money’s worth if they are made to reluctantly sanction his departure.

Iliman Ndiaye bends one right into the top corner! ? pic.twitter.com/Aqs59qJyxA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 21, 2026

As for United’s stance, they added Ndiaye to their shortlist several weeks ago.

Reinforcing the attack isn’t as high a priority as the midfield is, but a refresh is necessary ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

United mulling over adding Ndiaye to frontline

The Senegal international boasts plenty of Premier League experience, which will be of interest to INEOS, as that was the reason they pursued Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year.

Appearances Goals Assists 66 15 3

Ndiaye’s PL record with Everton and Sheffield United (Transfermarkt)

Both players notched 10 league goals in their maiden campaign and proved to be influential additions to the ranks in M16.

Ndiaye, 26, would perhaps have to accept playing more of a rotational role than he’s grown accustomed to on Merseyside, though.

United shelled out over £200 million to bring in Mbeumo (£71m), Cunha (£62.5m) and Benjamin Sesko (£73m) before 2025/2026 got underway, and even the latter struggled to nail down a starting role throughout the campaign.