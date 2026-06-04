‘We are delighted’: Wilcox issues statement to fans after rubber-stamping Man Utd’s first summer deal

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Jason Wilcox has told fans he’s ‘delighted’ after Manchester United confirmed that Tom Heaton had put pen to paper on a new deal.

The veteran’s terms would’ve expired at the end of the month had he not agreed a one-year extension.

?? @TomHeatonGK has signed a new one-year contract at United! — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 4, 2026

Tom Heaton pens 12-month deal at United

Speaking to club media, the Director of Football said: “We are delighted that Tom is continuing for another year. Everyone is well aware of the importance of his leadership and professionalism within the group.

“Tom has played a key role in helping to support Senne [Lammens] throughout his first season in the Premier League; his constant dedication and mentality set a fantastic standard for our goalkeeping group.”

Heaton hasn’t played for the first team since 2021, but everyone at Old Trafford has been keen to keep him around due to the impact he has on the rest of the squad, particularly the goalkeeping department.

As referenced by Wilcox, the 40-year-old’s experience and expertise make him an invaluable character to have around the dressing room.

Heaton will continue to be Senne Lammens’ mentor

Three-capped England international Heaton made the bench on five occasions last season; four times in the Premier League and once in the League Cup.

Altay Bayindir started 2025/2026 as Ruben Amorim’s No.1 between the sticks, until his shoddy showings led to the board frantically trying to secure a new shot-stopper before the summer deadline day.

They eventually landed on Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens, going as far as agreeing personal terms with the former, before favouring the more youthful option in the form of the 23-year-old Belgian.

Senne Lammens with a brilliant save to deny Noah Okafor ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/AEmf9mXms6 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 4, 2026

Lammens has since repaid INEOS’ faith in him, overseeing a stellar maiden campaign even amidst Amorim’s turbulent departure.

In fact, the Club Brugge graduate was named the Transfer of the Season by the Premier League on Monday, showing just how transformative he’s been in M16.

Making an instant impact for his new club ??@ManUtd’s goalkeeper Senne Lammens is @BarclaysFooty Transfer of the Season ? pic.twitter.com/SG0Saqr6Gd — Premier League (@premierleague) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, out-of-favour duo Bayindir and Andre Onana will be sold in the coming months, with a new ‘keeper expected to be brought in to play second fiddle to Lammens.