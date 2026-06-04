Just in: Tottenham interest in Marcus Rashford looks ambitious but not impossible

(Photo by Alex Livesey, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly opened talks over a possible summer move for Marcus Rashford, but this feels like a transfer story with plenty of complications.



The Manchester United forward spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Barcelona, and although the Spanish club have an option to make the deal permanent, his future is still not fully settled.

Rashford’s priority appears to be staying at Barcelona. The Guardian reported that he would prefer to remain in Catalonia after proving useful during his loan spell, but Barça’s financial situation and their recent move for Anthony Gordon have made things more complicated.

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Barcelona reportedly have a €30m option to buy him permanently, while Man United want around £26m and are also keen to remove his large salary from their wage bill.

That is where Tottenham enter the picture. Spurs are said to be one of the Premier League clubs interested in Rashford if Barcelona decide not to activate the clause.

Tottenham need a Premier League experienced attacker

On paper, it makes sense. Tottenham need more proven quality in attack, and Rashford brings pace, Premier League experience and the ability to play from the left or through the middle.

But the biggest problem is the player’s stance. Reports in Spain claim Rashford currently has no interest in joining Tottenham.

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That does not completely kill the deal, but it does show that Spurs may have a lot of convincing to do.

Rashford is at a stage of his career where he will want Champions League football, a clear role and a manager who fully believes in him.

Can Marcus Rashford still move to Barca?

There is also the Barcelona factor. Even though Gordon’s arrival could reduce Rashford’s chances of staying, Barça have not completely closed the door.

Recent reports also denied claims that Barcelona had already made a lowball offer, meaning the situation remains open rather than decided.

Tottenham should explore the deal but not waste the whole summer chasing a player who may not want them.

Rashford would be an exciting signing if motivated, but this is not the same fearless young winger United fans watched years ago. He needs the right environment.

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