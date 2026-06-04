(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s reported move for Bradley Barcola is a clear sign that the club are thinking seriously about the next version of their attack.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, the Reds have opened talks with Jorge Mendes over a possible summer deal for the Paris Saint-Germain winger, who could be available if PSG decide to reshape their forward line.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

From a Liverpool point of view, this is exactly the type of player they should be looking at. Barcola is quick, direct, technically sharp and still only 23 years old.

He is not just a raw talent anymore either. In the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season, FotMob lists him with 11 goals, 1 assist and a 7.36 average rating across 1,750 minutes for PSG.

That is a strong return for a wide player who has had to compete for space in a squad full of attacking quality.

Liverpool hold long term interest in Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have been linked with Barcola before, and reports in May claimed their interest had become more serious, with the player described as increasingly open to the idea of a move to Anfield.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That matters, because Liverpool cannot afford to waste time chasing players who are not convinced by the project.

The timing also makes sense. Liverpool are entering a period where their attack needs fresh energy due to the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Whether it is because of uncertainty around senior forwards, the need for more pace out wide, or simply planning for the future, Barcola fits the profile.

French winger can be a useful signing for the Reds

He can play from the left, attack one-v-one situations, stretch defenses and give Liverpool a different kind of threat in transition.

The big question is whether PSG are genuinely prepared to sell. Barcola’s contract runs until 2028, so the French champions are under no pressure to accept a cheap offer.

If they do allow him to leave, it will likely take a major fee.

Barcola would be an exciting signing for Liverpool, but only if the price is sensible. He has the speed and confidence to become a fan favourite at Anfield, and his best years are still ahead of him.

Arne Slot’s exit from Liverpool have come as a blow to one Liverpool player