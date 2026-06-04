Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the Burnley defender, Maxime Esteve.

The 23-year-old defender has done quite well for the Clarets, and he is expected to be on the move this summer. Burnley have been relegated from the Premier League, and the French defender will not want to compete in the second division of English football next season. It makes sense for him to join a big club where he can fight for trophies.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Chelsea are hoping to secure his signature, and it remains to be seen whether they make an official offer for the 6ft 4in powerhouse.

Liverpool will be able to offer him Champions League football for the upcoming campaign, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard for the French defender to turn down. It would be a major step up in his career. Ibrahima Kona has left the club as a free agent, and they need to replace him. Esteve could be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has struggled defensively this past season and has missed out on European qualification. They need more quality in the defensive unit, and the 23-year-old could be ideal for them.

Both clubs have the financial means to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move in the coming weeks.

Burnley will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season and secure promotion back to the Premier League. If they end up selling the 23-year-old defender, they will need to replace him properly. His departure would be a massive blow for them.