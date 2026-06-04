'I’ve loved since I was a child' - Liverpool target to replace Salah makes unexpected claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Yan Diomandé has done what many young players do when asked about a major club: he spoke honestly.



The RB Leipzig winger has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain are a club he has admired since childhood, mainly because his father supports them.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

For Liverpool fans, that may sound like bad news, especially with the Reds being linked with a move for the 19-year-old. But from a Liverpool angle, this story is not over.

Diomandé is one of the most exciting young attackers in Europe.

He has enjoyed a breakout season with RB Leipzig, producing 12 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga, while also recording 716 sprints, 2,171 intensive runs and a top speed of 36.3 km/h, according to Bundesliga’s official stats.

FotMob also lists him with a strong 7.61 average rating in the 2025/26 Bundesliga campaign, which shows he has not just been a highlights player, but a consistent performer.

Liverpool hold genuine interest in Yan Diomande

That is exactly why Liverpool are interested. With the club looking at long-term attacking options, Diomandé fits the profile perfectly: quick, direct, fearless, and capable of playing wide.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

However, Diomande’s latest comments would upset the Liverpool faithful.

Yan Diomandé: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan”, told L’Equipe, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“It would be a pleasure for me to come and play here with one of the biggest clubs. It’s always a pleasure to come here because, with French being spoken, I think adapting wouldn’t be difficult. But why not?”.

“I don’t think I’m looking ahead to the future or focusing on anything else. As I’ve said, I remain focused on the World Cup. After that, the clubs will sort things out between themselves and we’ll see what happens next.”

Paris Saint-Germain become favourites to sign Diomande

His PSG comments will obviously encourage the French champions.

He said it would be a pleasure to play there, mentioned the language factor, and described PSG as one of the biggest clubs.

That is natural. But Liverpool should not walk away just because a teenager gave a respectful answer about another club.

The more important question is whether Diomandé wants the best development path. PSG can offer glamour, trophies and a French-speaking environment.

Liverpool can offer Premier League exposure, Anfield, and potentially a clearer role in a new-look attack.

Liverpool should stay calm but serious. Diomandé’s PSG affection is not ideal, but it is not a rejection.

Report: Liverpool cannot afford another contract mistake with Dominik Szoboszlai