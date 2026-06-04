Triple Bournemouth transfer raid would be dream start for Andoni Iraola at Liverpool - opinion

Eli Junior Kroupi and Andoni Iraola (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola is reportedly set to sign his contract as Liverpool manager today, so it looks like Reds fans can start thinking about what next season could look like under the Spanish tactician.

Iraola is leaving Bournemouth after doing a hugely impressive job there, guiding the club to 6th in the Premier League in the season just gone, delivering them European football for the first time in their history.

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One imagines Iraola himself might already be thinking about his Liverpool transfers for this summer, as there could be some sense in raiding his old club for star names who could be being eyed up by a host of other big teams anyway.

Here’s our take on three Bournemouth stars who’d be ideal to help Iraola out at Liverpool…

Eli Junior Kroupi

After 13 Premier League goals at the age of just 19, Eli Junior Kroupi is sure to be one of the most sought-after young talents on the market this summer, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain already linked with him by Foot Mercato and others.

Still, Liverpool also have issues up front, with Kroupi looking like he could potentially be ideal to fill in in a number of roles where Iraola will surely feel the Reds could improve.

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The Frenchman could provide LFC with an option as a central striker, perhaps giving the club an upgrade on expensive flop Alexander Isak, who has struggled with injury problems during his time at Anfield so far.

Kroupi could also give Liverpool an upgrade on Cody Gakpo on the left-hand side, while there’s generally the need for more depth in that department as Hugo Ekitike is set to miss much of the rest of this year with a serious injury.

Alex Scott

Key to making Iraola’s Bournemouth tick in midfield, Alex Scott has shown himself to be another superb talent in this Cherries squad.

Alex Scott Games Goals Assists Pass accuracy B’mouth 25/26 (PL) 37 3 1 84.9%

The 22-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, though the Athletic also report that Bournemouth are keen to tie him down to a new contract, so his situation will surely be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

There’ll surely be some question marks about this Liverpool midfield right now, with someone like Scott perhaps an upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister, whose form took a real dip in the season just gone, while Curtis Jones’ future could be in doubt as he comes closer to the end of his contract.

A real all-rounder in the middle of the park, Scott could be a useful addition to get this Liverpool team playing the kind of football Iraola wants.

Adrien Truffert

Another of Bournemouth’s most impressive performers this season was Adrien Truffert, who joined in summer 2025 to replace the departing Milos Kerkez.

After performing so well at the Vitality Stadium, could Truffert now replace Kerkez again? It might not be a top priority for the Reds, but it would also be fair to say that the Hungary international hasn’t made the most convincing start to life on Merseyside.

Perhaps a reunion between Kerkez and Iraola could work out well, but it also looks like Truffert could simply be the superior player.

With Andrew Robertson also leaving at the end of his contract, there’s surely a case for bringing in more depth on that left-hand side anyway, so Kerkez and Truffert competing for that spot could be an ideal scenario.