"Considering legal action" - Man City hit back at Real Madrid presidential candidate's Erling Haaland stunt

Enrique Riquelme holding an Erling Haaland shirt, plus Man City's stadium (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have issued a statement hitting back at Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme for claiming he’ll sign Erling Haaland if elected.

Riquelme is challenging current long-standing Madrid chief Florentino Perez for the role, and has made the bold claim that Haaland wants to join the club.

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This has not gone down well with Man City, who have even threatened legal action after Riquelme posed with a ‘Haaland 9’ Real Madrid shirt during a TV segment.

See below as the Athletic’s Sam Lee has posted City’s statement in response to Riquelme’s stunt…

City threaten legal action over Enrique Riquelme’s Erling Haaland claims City: “The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue. “There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. “We are… pic.twitter.com/rda8kYAueV — Sam Lee (@SamLee) June 4, 2026

“The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are untrue. There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it. We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context,” City said in a statement.

Erling Haaland surely not joining Real Madrid any time soon

Haaland is a star player for City, so it’s not surprising to see their angry response to Riquelme’s claims.

“If I break my promises regarding either of these players, I’ve signed a guarantee where I’d pay 100 per cent of membership costs for next season,” Riquelme said, as quoted by the Independent. “Haaland has a release clause, and he wants to come to Madrid.”

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Haaland’s father and agent have also both denied all of this, with the Norway international under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2034, as previously reported by ESPN.

City have no reason to sell, and the player seems happy, so this seems like a bit of a non-starter for Real, but of course any presidential candidate looking to topple a big name like Perez will need to try to win fans over with big promises.

Riquelme may instead have landed himself in big trouble with MCFC, though, so it will be interesting to see how he responds to their statement.