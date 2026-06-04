Man United plot ambitious move for Frenchman Ancelotti called 'one of the best'

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interest in Aurélien Tchouaméni is a clear sign that the club are not just looking for small upgrades this summer.



According to The Times, United have identified the Real Madrid midfielder as a possible reinforcement, even after agreeing a deal to sign Éderson from Atalanta.

The Brazilian is expected to cost around £35m plus £3m in add-ons, but United are still searching for another central midfielder as Michael Carrick reshapes his squad.

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Tchouaméni would be a statement signing. The 26-year-old joined Real Madrid from Monaco in 2022 for an initial €80m, and although he has remained an important squad player, his future continues to be discussed.

In the 2025/26 season, he made 31 La Liga appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist, while also featuring 13 times in the Champions League.

Across his Real Madrid career, he has made more than 190 appearances in all competitions, showing he is already used to elite-level pressure.

Tchouameni is admired by Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti praised Tchouaméni after using him at centre-back for Real Madrid, saying:

“He has all the qualities to be one of the best centre-backs in the world.”

From a United point of view, the appeal is obvious. Carrick wants a midfield with more control, athleticism and intelligence.

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Éderson brings energy, pressing and ball-winning, but Tchouaméni would add something slightly different.

He is more of a positional midfielder, someone who can sit, screen the defense, win duels and allow others to play with freedom.

That could be massive for players like Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

Man United need more strength in the midfield

Man United have often looked too open in midfield, especially in big games.

Tchouaméni would give them a proper defensive anchor, while still being comfortable enough on the ball to help build attacks from deep.

The only issue is whether Real Madrid would actually sell. He is not a cheap player, and United would likely need to spend serious money to convince Madrid.

Tchouaméni would be a brilliant signing for Man United if they can pull it off.

Éderson would improve the legs of the midfield, but Tchouaméni would improve the structure.

For Carrick, that could be crucial. United do not just need exciting players anymore. They need reliable, disciplined, high-level footballers.

Sources: Arsenal offered €60m forward transfer, Man United also in the mix