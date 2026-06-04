Man United make Bruno Fernandes decision by shelving contract talks

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly paused contract talks with Bruno Fernandes, but this does not feel like a panic situation.



According to the Daily Mirror, the club have been assured that their 31-year-old captain wants to remain at Old Trafford for the long term.

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That is a big boost for United, especially at a time when Michael Carrick is trying to build a more stable and competitive team.

Bruno’s current contract runs until 30 June 2027, with the option of another year, after he signed fresh terms in August 2024.

That means United are not under immediate pressure to rush into a new deal, even though the club must still be careful not to let another major contract drift too far.

Bruno Fernandes is the heartbeat of Man United

The Portuguese midfielder remains one of United’s most important players.

Official Premier League data lists him with 230 appearances, 71 goals and 72 assists in the competition, which shows just how influential he has been since arriving from Sporting CP in 2020.

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From United’s point of view, shelving talks might actually be a smart move.

Bruno has already turned down major interest from Saudi Arabia in the past, with reports claiming Al Hilal were willing to pay a huge fee and make him one of the best-paid players in world football.

United are right to stay calm, but they cannot become lazy.

Portuguese midfielder is fully committed to Red Devils

Bruno may want to stay, and that is great news, but he is still the captain, the creative leader and one of the few players in the squad with genuine elite-level output.

If Carrick’s rebuild is going to work, United need Bruno fully committed, properly supported and protected from another messy contract saga.

Pausing talks is fine for now, but by next season, the club should know exactly where this is heading. Bruno has shown loyalty to United.

Now United must make sure they manage the situation professionally.

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