Patrick Dorgu of Manchester United controls the ball (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hoffenheim attacker Bazoumana Toure could be on the move during the summer transfer window, and Manchester United are interested in him.

According to a report from Africa Foot, the 20-year-old Bundesliga attacker has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his performance this season. He has scored five goals for the German club and picked up 12 assists.

His pace, power and creativity in the final third have attracted the attention of top clubs. Manchester United need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 20-year-old would be a solid long-term acquisition.

The report claims that Newcastle United have been the first club to make a move for Toure, but the deal is far from done. Manchester United are looking to sign the player now, and they are seriously pushing to complete the move. The attacker is valued at €40 million, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United is prepared to pay.

They have the financial muscle to afford him, and Toure might be able to justify the investment in future. He’s a young player with a lot of potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Manchester United have been grooming players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season. They need quality players to match up against elite clubs. The 20-year-old attacker could transform them in the final third with his explosive pace and unpredictability.

It remains to be seen where he ends up. Newcastle could be an attractive destination for the player as well. He should look to join a club where there is a clear role for him in the starting lineup. He will need to play every week to continue developing.