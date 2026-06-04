Rafael Leao celebrates with his AC Milan teammates (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

One big name looks set to be available for around €60m this summer, and he’s actively seeking a move – the player in question is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, but it’s not entirely obvious to me at this moment in time where he’ll be going next.

I’m aware there’s been a lot of speculation about top clubs showing interest in Leao, and while that’s certainly part of the story, it’s also important to note that some of the interest could be being exaggerated by certain sources to get the player’s name in headlines.

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My understanding is that although there is some genuine interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, he’s not necessarily seen as a top target for either club, though they’re being kept informed on his situation as a possible market opportunity.

Rafael Leao on offer for €60m

What I can confirm is that Leao wants to leave Milan for a new challenge, and although they would prefer not to sell, they’d be open to offers in the region of €60m, or perhaps closer to €50m if generous bonuses and add-ons are involved.

Arsenal are actively pursuing new signings for the left-hand side of their attack, so my sources tell me they’ve been contacted about Leao. There is not yet any indication, however, that the Gunners will make a move.

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United have been asked to be kept in the loop, while there is also some interest from Bayern Munich as they seek depth in attack. One surprise option could even be Galatasaray, though they’ll likely struggle to afford the deal and the player’s wages.

Paris Saint-Germain were previously keen on Leao but that was a while ago now and their interest is understood to have cooled as they now look for a different profile of player.

Will clubs take a punt on Rafael Leao?

Rafael Leao Games Goals Assists AC Milan 2025/26 30 9 3

Leao has had his moments in a Milan shirt, there’s no doubt about that, but there’s a reason top clubs have often taken a look at him but ultimately decided against going any further.

The Portugal international can be a joy to watch on his day, but he’s struggled for consistency, and there are concerns about how well he’d step up from Serie A to a more demanding competition like the Premier League.

It’s perfectly possible, though, that Arsenal and Man Utd will look at this option again later in the window if they struggle to land their top targets, or if there’s any suggestion of Milan lowering their asking price.

For now, I’d take most Leao stories with a pinch of salt, even if it’s something to watch as the summer goes on.