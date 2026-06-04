Newcastle United are ready to part ways with struggling striker Yoane Wissa

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to part ways with Yoane Wissa this summer, and honestly, it feels like a decision that has been coming.



According to Football Insider, the Magpies want to get the striker off their wage bill before pushing ahead with a bigger attacking signing.

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Newcastle are believed to be willing to let him leave for around £15m, which would represent a major loss on their original investment.

Wissa arrived at Newcastle from Brentford in September 2025 after a long transfer chase.

Brentford had previously rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle, before the move eventually happened late in the window.

Newcastle United make decision on Wissa’s future

Transfermarkt lists his Newcastle contract until June 2029, so this is not a case of a player simply reaching the end of his deal. Newcastle would be actively choosing to cut their losses.

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The problem is that the move has not worked out as planned. Wissa had been excellent at Brentford, scoring 19 Premier League goals in 2024/25 and 45 league goals across his Brentford career, which made him look like a proven Premier League forward.

But at Newcastle, things have been very different. ESPN records him with just 1 goal and 1 assist in 19 Premier League appearances in the 2025/26 season, including only four starts.

Magpies must be regretting signing Wissa

That is a huge drop-off, and it explains Newcastle’s thinking.

Eddie Howe’s side need more firepower, especially after a disappointing campaign, and keeping an expensive forward who is not central to the plan makes little sense.

Football Insider also claims Newcastle’s budget has been boosted by the £70m sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, with much of that money expected to go back into the squad.

Selling Wissa would be harsh but sensible. He is not a bad player, but Newcastle bought him at the wrong time and probably at the wrong price.

At 29, he needs regular football, while Newcastle need a striker who can genuinely lead the line or push their attack to another level.

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