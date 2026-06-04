Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly recently made contact over the potential transfer of Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano admitted that Los Blancos would ideally like to bring in that kind of profile this summer, with Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol also mentioned as someone they appreciate.

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Calafiori, however, is considered a key player at Arsenal, so Romano expects it won’t be an easy deal for Real or any other club.

See below for the journalist’s update on the Italy international’s future…

Fabrizio Romano on Real Madrid’s interest in Riccardo Calafiori

“Real Madrid are not done for defenders because the situation is linked to the centre-back and left-back position. Basically, Real Madrid at left-back have Alvaro Carreras and then Ferland Mendy, who is injured now and had many injuries over the recent years,” Romano said.

“The idea of Real Madrid is if there is an opportunity of a player who can help as a centre-back and as a left-back, and Riccardo Calafiori for example is that kind of profile, for Real Madrid could be an interesting option to follow on the market.

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“So I saw many rumours also in Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is appreciated by many clubs, but at the moment still a difficult target because for Manchester City, he’s a crucial player. On the other side, for Calafiori, what I can reveal to you is that there’s been a contact with those close to Calafiori a few weeks ago, with Real Madrid asking about information on the Italian defender.

“He’s still a very important player for Arsenal. So, he’s not an easy one at all. And for Arsenal, Calafiori is really an important part of the project. So, let’s see what’s happening there. But Real Madrid are looking for that kind of player.”

Should Arsenal sell Riccardo Calafiori?

Calafiori has mostly performed very well for Arsenal since joining the club in the summer of 2024, but it would also be fair to say that he’s had his fair share of injury problems.

The 24-year-old played only half of Arsenal’s league games in 2024/25, though he improved slightly by featuring in 26 of their 38 matches in the season just gone.

Overall, though, it might not be a huge loss for Arsenal if Calafiori were to leave, as they already have Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly as two other players who can fill in at left-back, while even Jurrien Timber could be an emergency option there.

In an ideal world, AFC would probably keep hold of Calafiori, but one imagines that a tempting offer this summer could see them decide to cash in and perhaps target a replacement who can be more reliable in terms of fitness and availability.