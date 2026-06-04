Talks held: Liverpool make progress in last 48 hours to sign midfield gem

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Liverpool are continuing to work behind the scenes on a deal for Kennet Eichhorn, and this is exactly the kind of move that shows the club are thinking beyond just the next season.



According to Florian Plettenberg, the Reds have held fresh talks over the last 48 hours for the 16-year-old Hertha Berlin midfielder, with all options still open from the player’s side.

Eichhorn is widely regarded as one of the brightest young midfielders in Germany.

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He has already made history at Hertha Berlin, becoming the youngest player to debut and score for the club in both the 2. Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

That is a big deal for a player who is still only 16, and it explains why so many major clubs are circling.

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Eichhorn

Liverpool’s interest is not casual either. Reports claim the club have entered the race “very concretely” and have already presented Eichhorn with a clear career plan.

Because post-Brexit rules mean English clubs cannot bring foreign players under 18 directly into their squads, Liverpool are believed to be exploring a structure where they sign him now and loan him elsewhere until he is eligible to move to England.

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That is where Bayer Leverkusen come in. A loan move there is reportedly one option being considered, which could actually be very smart.

Leverkusen would offer Eichhorn top-level German football, strong development conditions and a smoother pathway than throwing him straight into the Premier League too early.

Bundesliga clubs are also part of the race

The situation is still competitive, though. Borussia Dortmund are said to remain involved despite suggestions they had stepped away, while Bayern Munich have reportedly withdrawn because the overall financial package could exceed €20m, including agent and signing fees.

From a Liverpool angle, this is a high-risk but exciting pursuit. Eichhorn is not a signing for instant headlines. He is a project, but potentially a special one.

Liverpool should push hard if they truly believe in his ceiling, but they must not lose discipline financially. Paying a huge package for a 16-year-old always carries risk.

Still, if the club can secure him and place him in the right development environment, this could be one of those deals that looks incredibly clever in a few years.

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