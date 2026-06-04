Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure the services of the Royale Union SG attacker Anan Khalaili.

The 21-year-old has done quite well in the Belgian league with Royale Union SG, and he has the technical attributes to compete at a high level.

He can operate as a wingback as well as a winger. He has contributed to 12 goals across 52 matches this past season, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the north London club.

Tottenham already have players like Pedro Porro and Djed Spence. If they decide to sign Khalaili, they might have to use him as a winger. According to a report from HLN, Tottenham have added him to their shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window, and he could cost more than €25 million.

Meanwhile, Napoli are also keen on the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 21-year-old needs to join a club where he can play more often. He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can provide him with a clear and defined role in the starting lineup.

They need more quality and depth in the team, and the 21-year-old could be ideal for them. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him an asset for the club.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for Khalaili. It would be a major step up in his career, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

The asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential, and Khalaili could justify the investment with time. He could prove to be a bargain at that price.